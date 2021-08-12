This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Soft2Bet
Hi
Fu

Betsson expands LatAm presence with Inkabet acquisition

12th August 2021 9:01 am GMT
Betsson

Stockholm-listed Betsson has agreed a deal to acquire the operations and assets of South American online betting and gaming operator Inkabet.

Betsson will acquire the Peru-based business via its SW Nordic subsidiary, paying an initial consideration of US$25m, plus up to an additional $4m depending on the future performance of Inkabet and a deferred payment of $5m.

The full purchase price is equivalent to 3.8x EBIT in the twelve months ended June 2021, with the business generating revenue of $25.2m over that period targeting the western region of South America. Inkabet’s operating income (EBIT) for the twelve-month period amounted to $8.8m.

“Through this transaction, Betsson continues to build market share in the LatAm region, following the previous acquisitions of JDP Tech Ltd, Suaposta and Colbet,” said Pontus Lindwall, CEO of Betsson AB. “This strengthens our position in a strategically important region where we have performed well and have big ambitions for the future.”

The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter of this year following certain restructuring activities.

Shares in Betsson AB (STO:BETS-B) were trading 0.28 per cent higher at SEK72.40 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning.

Related Tags
Betsson iGaming Inkabet Latin America Mergers & Acquisitions Peru Sports Betting
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Bragg Gaming secures Greek iGaming licence, extends IGT development deal

Gaming shares struggle for growth in July

Aspire Global to power new iGaming brand for JNS Gaming

Scientific Games acquires online slots developer Lightning Box

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, High 5 Games, Slotmill and more

Record second quarter for Betsson as active customers surpass 1m

Betsson’s moment of magic with Messi

Betsson enters Belarus with Europebet

iSoftBet gains iGaming supplier licence in Greece

Ainsworth and Catena Media shares climb high in H1 2021

Betsson benefits from sportsbook growth in Q2

888 and Winamax granted latest Germany sports betting licences

iSoftBet-Betsson and Piggy Bank Megaways

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, iSoftBet, Evoplay and more

Norway orders Betsson to withdraw brands from market

Genius Sport
Future Anthem
Relax Gaming
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
digitain
NeoGames
G2E
NetEnt
Hi
Future Anthem