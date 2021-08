Scientific Games is expanding its interactive lottery capabilities with the acquisition of instant win games developer Sideplay Entertainment.

The acquisition will expand Scientific Games’ portfolio of iLottery content and accelerate the global market penetration of its iLottery business, which currently serves over 20 lotteries globally.

Sideplay is the primary supplier of digital eInstant games to the UK National Lottery and began working with Scientific Games in 2020 in North America, where SG serves as its exclusive distributor, [...]