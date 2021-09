Stockholm-listed slots developer Lady Luck Games has entered into an agreement to acquire Danish B2B games supplier Spigo.

The acquisition includes Spigo’s 27 casino games and eight customer integrations, including two with Danske Spil’s SPILLEHJØRNET and Tivoli Casino brands.

The transaction also includes Spigo Station, the supplier’s Denmark-certified platform, and SPIGO SDK, its technical solution for accelerated game development.

Following completion, Spigo founder and majority owner Kasper Kau will continue in a new director of business development role, [...]