Stockholm-listed games studio Fantasma Games is expanding its business through the acquisition of Bulgarian developer Wiener Games.

Fantasma will pay €0.7m to acquire the Sofia-based business, comprising €0.5m in cash and €0.2m in newly issued shares, as well as an earn-out fee capped at a maximum of €1.8m.

Wiener Games was founded in 2014 and currently has 19 employees. The company generates annual turnover of approximately €350,000 through the development of games for the likes of Relax [...]