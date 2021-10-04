This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
High 5 Games
Evolution

Lee Fenton takes charge as Bally’s completes Gamesys acquisition

4th October 2021 1:53 pm GMT
Bally's Corp

New York-listed casino and sportsbook operator Bally's Corporation has appointed Lee Fenton as its new CEO following the completion of its acquisition of Gamesys Group.

The closing of the acquisition follows receipt of all necessary regulatory requirements and shareholder approvals, with Gamesys delisted from the London Stock Exchange earlier Monday.

Following completion, former Gamesys CEO Lee Fenton will now serve as Bally's CEO, with former Bally's CEO George Papanier assuming the role of president of retail for Bally's land-based casino business. Former Gamesys chief operating officer Robeson Reeves assumes the role of president of interactive.

Fenton, Reeves, and former Gamesys non-executive director Jim Ryan have also been appointed to serve on Bally's board of directors.

“Bally's acquisition of Gamesys transforms our company into the premier omni-channel gaming company,” said Bally’s chairman Soo Kim. “We welcome the 1,800 members of the Gamesys team to the Bally's family, and we welcome your strong technology capabilities and your proven international business acumen. We cannot wait to see what we are able to accomplish together in the US and beyond.”

Newly appointed CEO Fenton commented: “I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Bally's in the next phase of our evolution. Our business is transforming from being a regional casino operator into an industry leader in retail, sports, media and iGaming, which will see us bringing together a set of assets that gives us a formidable platform for growth as a digital-first leader in global gaming entertainment.

“With Gamesys now part of the Bally's family, I look forward to delivering on the exciting opportunities ahead and continuing to create value for our shareholders, employees and customers in the years to come.”

Shares in Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY) closed 5.86 per cent higher at $53.08 per share in New York Friday. In the past year, the company’s shares have soared by nearly 98 per cent.

Related Tags
Bally's Corporation Bingo Casino Gamesys iGaming Sports Betting United Kingdom United States
Related Videos
Related Articles

Pragmatic Play partners BetVictor for Heart Bingo relaunch

Betsson begins CEO search to replace Pontus Lindwall

Pariplay brings in Joey Hurtado as managing director of games

Shareholders delight as gaming shares bounce back in August

Gamesys benefits from growth in UK and Japan during first half of 2021

Strong Q2 for Bally’s Corporation as revenue hits record $267.7m

Gaming shares struggle for growth in July

Bally’s set to report strong second quarter growth

Gaming Intelligence Latin America Bulletin – June 2021

Ainsworth and Catena Media shares climb high in H1 2021

Bally’s and Gamesys shareholders approve business combination

LiveScore brings in Cristiano Ronaldo as global brand ambassador

Acquisitions drive Q1 revenue growth at Bally’s Corp

Bally’s opts for investment in lieu of tangible equity unit offering

theScore out on top as gaming shares climb in Q1 2021

Future Anthem
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
NeoGames
Greentube
Fast Track
High 5 Games
Evolution