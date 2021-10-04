Lee Fenton takes charge as Bally’s completes Gamesys acquisition

New York-listed casino and sportsbook operator Bally's Corporation has appointed Lee Fenton as its new CEO following the completion of its acquisition of Gamesys Group.

The closing of the acquisition follows receipt of all necessary regulatory requirements and shareholder approvals, with Gamesys delisted from the London Stock Exchange earlier Monday.

Following completion, former Gamesys CEO Lee Fenton will now serve as Bally's CEO, with former Bally's CEO George Papanier assuming the role of president of retail for Bally's land-based casino business. Former Gamesys chief operating officer Robeson Reeves assumes the role of president of interactive.

Fenton, Reeves, and former Gamesys non-executive director Jim Ryan have also been appointed to serve on Bally's board of directors.

“Bally's acquisition of Gamesys transforms our company into the premier omni-channel gaming company,” said Bally’s chairman Soo Kim. “We welcome the 1,800 members of the Gamesys team to the Bally's family, and we welcome your strong technology capabilities and your proven international business acumen. We cannot wait to see what we are able to accomplish together in the US and beyond.”

Newly appointed CEO Fenton commented: “I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Bally's in the next phase of our evolution. Our business is transforming from being a regional casino operator into an industry leader in retail, sports, media and iGaming, which will see us bringing together a set of assets that gives us a formidable platform for growth as a digital-first leader in global gaming entertainment.

“With Gamesys now part of the Bally's family, I look forward to delivering on the exciting opportunities ahead and continuing to create value for our shareholders, employees and customers in the years to come.”

Shares in Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY) closed 5.86 per cent higher at $53.08 per share in New York Friday. In the past year, the company’s shares have soared by nearly 98 per cent.