Entain set for esports debut in 2022 after completing Unikrn acquisition

19th October 2021 10:22 am GMT

London-listed betting and gaming operator Entain has completed the acquisition of leading esports betting operator Unikrn.

Following a deal first announced in August, Entain has bought the technology, products, platform and brand from Unikrn, together with its 50-strong international team, which will pave the way for Entain to launch new esports products for its customers next year.

Justin Dellario, who recently joined Entain from Twitch as managing director of Esports, will lead the operator’s push into the new market as part of a greater drive into interactive entertainment. 

“Entain is all about creating exciting and innovative products for our customers,” said Dellario. “With Unikrn, we’ll now be able to offer competitive gamers and esports fans alike rewarding experiences surrounding the games and events they love.”

Unikrn is known for a suite of products and services, including U-Mode, which enables gamers to bet on their own ranked matches in some of the world’s most competitive video game titles, and Streamer Bet, its AI-powered real-time updating odds for betting on Twitch streams.

Entain will also extend its safer gaming initiatives and player protections to new customers across skills-based wagering in sports and interactive entertainment products through partnerships forged by its Entain Foundation, providing education and support to players at potential risk of gaming disorder.

Shares in Entain plc (LSE:ENT) were trading 0.99 per cent lower at 2,103.00 pence per share in London Tuesday morning.

