London-listed betting and gaming operator Entain is entering the burgeoning esports sector after agreeing to acquire leading esports betting operator Unikrn for an undisclosed amount.

At its Investor Day held Thursday, Entain outlined the growth opportunities available for the business, including expanding into new interactive entertainment experiences such as esports.

The operator explained that esports was a rapidly growing market, and with over 450m viewers, it was now established as a mainstream sport, particularly amongst the 18-35 [...]