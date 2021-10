Entain has asked DraftKings to provide clarity on a number of matters that will affect the mooted acquisition of the London-listed betting and gaming operator.

The board of Entain say that following initial discussions with DraftKings, they require “a number of matters to be satisfactorily resolved that are fundamental to the structure and value of the proposal”.

DraftKings’ deadline to announce whether it would make a formal offer for Entain under London listing rules was due to [...]