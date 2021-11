Stockholm-listed slots developer Lady Luck Games has entered into an agreement to acquire London-based games studio Revolver Gaming.

Under the exclusive Letter of Intent (LOI), Lady Luck will acquire Revolver Gaming for €750,000 in cash and 4,200,000 newly issued shares in LL Lucky Games at a price of SEK3.00.

Revolver currently offers 15 games, with nearly 30 integrations reaching markets and countries in Europe, South America and Asia. The deal marks Lady Luck’s second this year following [...]