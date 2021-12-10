Parimatch expands portfolio with PokerMatch and mr.fish acquisitions

Eastern European-facing gaming operator Parimatch Tech has expanded its product portfolio with deals to acquire Ukrainian online poker operator PokerMatch and performance marketing specialist mr.fish.

The agreements will expand Parimatch's product portfolio, while providing mr.fish and PokerMatch with new expansion opportunities.

"Parimatch Tech is excited to join forces with PokerMatch and mr.fish to help achieve our big goal - exploring and expanding the entertainment possibilities our users experience by interacting with the Parimatch brand,” said Parimatch Tech co-CEO Maksym Liashko.

"We are certain that the synergy of our expertises will lead to strengthening of the brands of all parties involved. Our business philosophy and approaches are quite similar, and we are excited to join forces with mr.fish and PokerMatch to further build and expand our entertainment ecosystem."

Established in 2016, PokerMatch is one of the leading operators in Ukraine's regulated iGaming market and serves as a partner of the All-Ukrainian Sports Poker Federation and title sponsor of the Ukrainian national sports poker team.

"It's an exciting day for all of us," said PokerMatch CEO Ruslan Bangert. "Our companies share the same values and aspirations for global development. I am confident that the merging will be smooth, and we will begin working on our international plans soon."

mr.fish was founded in 2020 and provides a number of digital services, including affiliate marketing, SEO, and media buying.

"mr.fish started in one country and united two local companies," said mr.fish CEO Yuri Titkov. "Over the last two years, we have expanded to 10 international companies operating in 12 countries and doubled the number of employees - from 120 to 250. Our cooperation on marketing projects with Parimatch Tech has been for many years.

"The merger became a logical step meant to strengthen our positions in the current markets and conquer new ones. We intend to create a symbiosis of marketing, technology, and product, and I have unwavering faith in my team and the new opportunities that opened for us."