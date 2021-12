888 Holdings is selling its online bingo business in order to focus on its core consumer offering and opportunities in the United States.

888 is selling its entire B2B and B2C bingo business to Saphalata Holdings, a division of Butlers Bingo operator Broadway Gaming, for a total cash consideration of $50m on a cash-free debt-free basis.

This figure includes a potential earnout of up to $4m, which will become payable if the business achieves certain revenue-based performance [...]