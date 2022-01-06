US affiliate SharpLink acquires FourCubed

This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
WhatsApp
US-based sports betting affiliate SharpLink Gaming has acquired FourCubed’s iGaming and affiliate marketing network for $8.15m.
FourCubed operates an international iGaming affiliate network of over 12,000 sub-affiliates, delivering over 1.8 million referred players since the network’s launch in 2008.
For the past three years, FourCubed has averaged annual revenues of more than $5.5m, with over 90 per cent coming from contracts with many of the world’s leading iGaming operators, including Party Poker, bwin, Unibet, GG Poker, bet365, [...]
Subscribe for full access to Gaming Intelligence including premium news content, feature articles, news archive, company profiles and more. Includes subscription to the print edition of GIQ magazine and postage.
Subscribe
Already a subscriber or registered user? Login
SharpLink partners NBC Sports for Ryder Cup fantasy sports game