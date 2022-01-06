US affiliate SharpLink acquires FourCubed

US-based sports betting affiliate SharpLink Gaming has acquired FourCubed’s iGaming and affiliate marketing network for $8.15m.

FourCubed operates an international iGaming affiliate network of over 12,000 sub-affiliates, delivering over 1.8 million referred players since the network’s launch in 2008.

For the past three years, FourCubed has averaged annual revenues of more than $5.5m, with over 90 per cent coming from contracts with many of the world’s leading iGaming operators, including Party Poker, bwin, Unibet, GG Poker, bet365, [...]