Gaming1 brings in CVC Capital Partners to accelerate growth

Belgium’s Ardent Group is looking to accelerate the growth of its Gaming1 division through a new partnership with CVC Capital Partners.

The partnership with CVC Capital Partners Fund VIII aims to establish Gaming1 as a leading technology supplier in regulated gaming markets by leveraging the company’s proprietary technology and existing operations in Europe and North and South America.

The CVC transaction remains subject to regulatory approval and will enable Gaming1 to benefit from CVC’s extensive knowledge of the global gaming industry, with CVC funds having invested in the likes of German sports betting operator Tipico, Italian operator Sisal, and Britain’s Sky Bet.

“In a rapidly changing world, the key to success is adapting. By partnering with CVC, we will benefit from their global, sector and technology expertise, which will support our company to continue on our successful growth path and further build our digital capabilities,” said Emmanuel Mewissen, CEO and Founder of Ardent Group.

“We will stay loyal to our values and Belgian roots, as shown by our recent move to our digital hub in the heart of Liège. This desire to anchor ourselves in and to contribute to our country’s growth is an integral part of our identity and will continue to guide us daily.”

Gaming1’s operations include a US joint venture with casino operator Delaware North.