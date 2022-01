The New York Times is set to expand its sports coverage with the acquisition of The Athletic for $550m.

The Athletic provides sports news to approximately 1.2m online subscribers, alongside sports betting information and live odds from BetMGM.

The announcement of the acquisition coincides with the first round of online sports betting approvals by the New York State Gaming Commission, which allows Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Rush Street Interactive to launch state-wide online betting operations on [...]