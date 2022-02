New York-listed Gambling.com Group has strengthened its North American affiliate business with the acquisition of NDC Media, publisher of BonusFinder.com and related assets.

Gambling.com has paid an aggregate purchase price of €12.5m to acquire the business, of which €10m has been paid in cash and €2.5m in newly issued, unregistered ordinary shares.

The selling shareholders may also benefit from additional earn-out payments based on the business' financial performance in 2022 and 2023, with a maximum total consideration [...]