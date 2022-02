New York-listed Churchill Downs Incorporated has agreed a $2.49bn deal to acquire substantially all of the assets of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment (P2E), which owns the del Lago Resort & Casino in New York and various racing and gaming assets in Virginia and Iowa.

The definitive purchase agreement will see CDI acquire Colonial Downs Racetrack in Virginia, as well as six Rosie’s Gaming Emporium historical horse racing facilities, which operate 2,700 historical racing machines (HRMs) across the [...]