Athens-listed OPAP is selling its stake in multinational online gaming operator Kaizen Gaming in order to focus on its home markets of Greece and Cyprus.

OPAP is selling its 36.75 per cent stake in Kaizen Gaming (Betano) to Rubidium Holding 2, an indirect subsidiary of parent company Sazka, on a debt free and cash free basis.

Rubidium Holding will pay an upfront cash consideration of €50m for the stake, alongside performance based earnout payments through to 2025.

The [...]