New York-listed casino operator Las Vegas Sands has invested an undisclosed sum in US Integrity, a data analytics company that monitors match-fixing and other unethical or illegal sports betting-related activity.

US Integrity is Sands’ first announced investment since launching a new digital investment team with the hire of Davis Catlin from Sands Capital last summer. US Integrity’s clients include sports leagues such as the NBA and operators such as William Hill, Monarch Casino & Resort and [...]