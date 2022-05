New York-listed gaming supplier Everi Holdings has acquired historical horse racing games developer Intuicode Gaming for up to $27m.

The acquisition will provide Everi with additional Historical Horse Racing expertise as it prepares to enter the expanding HHR market in the United States.

Everi will make an initial payment of $12.5 million to acquire the business, with two additional payments based on future revenue on the first and second anniversaries of the acquisition. The total consideration for the transaction [...]