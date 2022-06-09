Raw iGaming acquires slots developer Sapphire

Malta-licensed online casino games supplier Raw iGaming has acquired slots developer Sapphire Gaming for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition follows hot on the heels of Raw’s acquisition of Leander Games and enables the company to boost its game production capacity.

“I am so happy and proud to be able to work with one of the smartest, hidden, minds in the iGaming industry, Alec Horley, including his brilliant Sapphire team, which will continue their work in our new office based in the UK,” said Tom Wood, CEO of Raw iGaming.

“Alec and his team will work on innovative game mechanics, develop new technologies, support external partners around our new aggregation platform in Leander and will boost our existing game studio capacity in Malaga.”

Sapphire Gaming chief executive Alec Horley said: “We couldn’t be more excited to join forces with RAW and the team is thrilled to be part of this amazing journey, which is about shaking up the industry and standing out in a Sea of Sameness.

“Having worked with Tom for many years and seeing his vision for RAW, we already know we will continue to develop innovative, differentiated game engines and new never-before-seen technologies which will push the boundaries of gaming further.”