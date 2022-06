British bookmaker Betfred has acquired a majority stake in South African online lottery betting operator LottoStar.

The agreement expands Betfred’s presence in South Africa, where it currently operates 53 retail betting shops and a growing online business following the recent acquisitions of Betting World and Sepels Sportsbet.

“We are delighted to partner with such a fast-growing company in South Africa, the business will not only complement our activity in South Africa but our international businesses in the [...]