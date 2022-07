London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech confirmed Friday that it is looking at alternative opportunities for Caliente Interactive, its joint venture with Mexico’s Caliente.

The company had previously been exploring a transaction that would see Caliplay merge with New York-listed special purpose acquisition company Tekkorp Digital and expand into the United States.

Playtech said Friday that the transaction will no longer be pursued in the same manner as capital market conditions have deteriorated significantly since the transaction was [...]