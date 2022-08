New York-listed gaming operator Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) has agreed to sell a 49 per cent stake in its United Tote business to a subsidiary of the New York Racing Association (NYRA).

The stake is being acquired by NYRA Content Management Solutions, with the transaction subject to customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory notices and approvals, and is expected to close by the end of this year.

CDI and NYRA intend to work together to create and [...]