Shares in PlayAGS soared by more than 25 per cent in New York Friday after the gaming supplier confirmed that a $370m acquisition bid has been rejected by the company’s board of directors.

PlayAGS confirmed that it has received a non-binding indication of interest to acquire the company after Reuters reported that Inspired Entertainment had bid $10 per AGS share.

“This proposal was not accepted by the company, although the company remains in preliminary discussions with such [...]