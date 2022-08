New York-listed racing and gaming operator PENN Entertainment has exercised its right to acquire all of the remaining shares in Barstool Sports.

PENN Entertainment (previously Penn National Gaming) had acquired a 36 per cent stake in the business in February 2020 for $161.2m, including call rights with respect to all of the outstanding shares in Barstool.

PENN has now exercised these call rights to bring its ownership of Barstool to 100 per cent, with acquisition of the [...]