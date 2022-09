Minnesota-based sports betting affiliate SharpLink Gaming plans to enter the fantasy sports market with a deal to acquire SportsHub Games Network in an all-stock transaction.

Founded in 2015, SportsHub’s platform currently serves 2m players and features fantasy sports games including the National Fantasy Championships, Bestball10s, Fanball and Fantasy National Golf Club.

“While many of SportsHub’s fantasy players currently reside in states where sports betting has yet to be legalized; these players are primed to convert to bettors [...]