Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
La Française des Jeux in exclusive talks to acquire ZEturf

20th September 2022 10:32 am GMT
La Française des Jeux (FDJ)
Greentube

Paris-listed gaming operator La Française des Jeux is looking to get into the online horse race betting and poker business through the acquisition of ZEturf.

FDJ is currently in exclusive negotiations to acquire the online horse racing and sports betting operator, with the proposed acquisition furthering FDJ’s strategy to bolster its presence in France’s competitive online gaming market.

This is focused on areas where FDJ does not yet operate, such as horse-race betting and poker. 

ZEturf generated turnover of €800m in 2021, with horse racing accounting for more than 50 per cent of all B2C bets, making it France’s second-largest operator in this segment after PMU with a market share of around 20 per cent. ZEturf also operates in the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain.

FDJ has not disclosed the value of the proposed transaction, which is subject to approval by the relevant authorities.

FDJ generated turnover (stakes) of €10.05bn in the first six months of 2022 and net gaming revenue of €1.18bn, with a 16.5 per cent year-on-year increase in lottery stakes to €8.02bn offsetting an 11 per cent fall in sports betting stakes to €2.02bn.

The proposed acquisition of ZEturf follows FDJ’s recent agreements to acquire cash collection and payments provider L’Addition and retail payment provider Aleda.

Shares in La Française des Jeux SA (EPA:FDJ) were trading 1.95 per cent higher at €31.97 per share in Paris Tuesday morning.

