This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Relax Gaming

Bally’s enters Las Vegas after completing Tropicana acquisition

28th September 2022 11:11 am GMT

New York-listed Bally's Corporation is entering the Las Vegas market for the first time after completing its previously announced acquisition of the Tropicana Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.

Following an initial agreement in April 2021, Bally’s has purchased Gaming & Leisure Properties’ (GLPI) non-land real estate assets and PENN Entertainment’s equity interest in the Tropicana property for $148m in cash.

The acquisition represents Bally’s first Las Vegas asset and second in Nevada following its acquisition of the MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa.

As part of the arrangement, Bally's will lease the land underlying the Tropicana property from GLPI for an initial term of 50 years at annual rent of $10.5m.

The Tropicana is located on the corner of Tropicana Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard, and includes 1,470 guest rooms, and 50,000 square feet of casino space with 1,000 gaming positions.

Shares in Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY) closed 0.30 per cent lower at $19.86 per share in New York Tuesday.

Related Tags
Bally's Casino Las Vegas Mergers & Acquisitions Nevada Tropicana Las Vegas United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Aristocrat Leisure strengthens iGaming offering with Roxor acquisition

iGaming boosts Delaware as sportsbook wagers fall in August

New Jersey gambling revenue grows to $470.7m in August

Marc Crisafulli retires as Bally’s EVP of government relations

DraftKings takes over as Indiana’s leading online sportsbook in August

Massachusetts sees strong interest in sports betting licenses

Golden Nugget Online Gaming secures market access in Kansas

Genius Sports agrees supply deal with Bally’s

Delaware iGaming wagers hit record $39.4m in July

New Jersey gambling market grows in July despite sports betting decline

Indiana sportsbook wagers increase 6% in July as retail struggles continue

Bally’s second quarter revenue soars to $552.5m

Bally’s Corp partners the New York Yankees

New Jersey gambling revenue grows despite June sportsbook decline

Delaware iGaming wagers climb 52% in June

Amusnet
BRAGG Gaming
Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
SportingTech
G2E
Evolution
Digitain
Relax Gaming