GameCo agrees merger with Green Jade Games

Las Vegas-based games developer GameCo has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Malta-based slot studio Green Jade Games.

The merger will establish Green Jade Group, which will comprise five internal game production teams, a proprietary RGS platform, and five major aggregator integrations to enable access to over 600 online casinos.

The enlarged company will be led by Green Jade Games’ Jesper Kärrbrink as CEO, with GameCo’s Robert Montgomery named chairman, and Benedict McDonagh taking on the role of chief operating officer and leading the European business forward.

“We have followed GameCo for quite some time and we are big fans of what the company has achieved to date and I’m confident that together we are going to create unstoppable momentum with some very exciting times ahead,” said Kärrbrink.

Montgomery commented: “Green Jade and GameCo are together a great strategic fit. Both companies have respectively trailblazed a new way of looking at casino games and have established a strong reputation for producing really amazing content.

“I am proud of everything we have achieved so far at GameCo, and I am confident this merger will propel the new group to the next level.”

Green Jade Games was previously Mr Green’s in-house development studio, prior to the acquisition of Mr Green by William Hill.