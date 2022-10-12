This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution

GameCo agrees merger with Green Jade Games

12th October 2022 7:58 am GMT
Evolution

Las Vegas-based games developer GameCo has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Malta-based slot studio Green Jade Games.

The merger will establish Green Jade Group, which will comprise five internal game production teams, a proprietary RGS platform, and five major aggregator integrations to enable access to over 600 online casinos.

The enlarged company will be led by Green Jade Games’ Jesper Kärrbrink as CEO, with GameCo’s Robert Montgomery named chairman, and Benedict McDonagh taking on the role of chief operating officer and leading the European business forward.

“We have followed GameCo for quite some time and we are big fans of what the company has achieved to date and I’m confident that together we are going to create unstoppable momentum with some very exciting times ahead,” said Kärrbrink.

Montgomery commented: “Green Jade and GameCo are together a great strategic fit. Both companies have respectively trailblazed a new way of looking at casino games and have established a strong reputation for producing really amazing content.

“I am proud of everything we have achieved so far at GameCo, and I am confident this merger will propel the new group to the next level.”

Green Jade Games was previously Mr Green’s in-house development studio, prior to the acquisition of Mr Green by William Hill.

Related Tags
Casino GameCo Green Jade Games iGaming Mr Green Slots United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

GameCo expands team with new senior executive appointments

Playtech and SpringOwl invest in GameCo

GameCo appoints Adam Rosenberg as new CEO

GI Games Round-up: Caleta Gaming, Push Gaming, Booongo and more

GameCo unveils new iGaming focused B2B brand

GameCo secures New Jersey approval ahead of iGaming debut

GameCo to roll out VGMs at Oklahoma Tribal casinos

GameCo partners Etermax to develop Trivia video game for casinos

GameCo begins video game gambling machine trials in Nevada

Gaming industry descends on Las Vegas for G2E

GameCo rolls out skill-based gaming machines in fourth US state

GameCo partners chart-topping DJ Steve Aoki for new VGM title

GameCo brings video game gambling to third US state

GameCo partners Bandai Namco on Soulcalibur video gambling game

GameCo rolls out VGMs in second US state

SportingTech
Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
Astropay
Relax Gaming
BRAGG Gaming
Amusnet
G2E
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution