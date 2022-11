The government of Western Australia has terminated the WA TAB sale process after failing to identify opportunities that are in the long-term interest of both the state and local racing industry.

After an initial sale process was halted due to COVID-19, the state government announced the commencement of a new sale process in October 2021 at the request of Racing and Wagering Western Australia (RWWA), with a view to supporting an independently sustainable and competitive industry.

Expressions [...]