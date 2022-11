La Française des Jeux (FDJ) has concluded its discussion with ZEturf Group with an agreement to acquire the online horseracing and sports betting operator.

FDJ announced in September that the company had entered into exclusive negotiations with ZEturf, with those negotiations now resulting in an agreement to buy the business for €175m.

“I’m delighted that we’ve signed an agreement to acquire the ZEturf group, a key player in online horse-race betting,” said FDJ Group chief executive Stéphane [...]