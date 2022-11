Allwyn Entertainment, the next operator of the UK National Lottery, has agreed a deal to acquire incumbent National Lottery operator Camelot for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, establishing Camelot UK Lotteries as a wholly owned subsidiary of Allwyn.

Camelot has operated the UK National Lottery since its inception in 1994 and lost the bidding for the fourth lottery licence to rival [...]