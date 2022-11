Italian betting and gaming operator Lottomatica is looking to strengthen its position in its home market with the acquisition of online operator Betflag.

Lottomatica has agreed a deal to acquire 100 per cent of the share capital of Betflag for a consideration of €310m on completion, subject to adjustments based on Betflag's net financial position on that date.

Lottomatica may also pay an additional consideration of up to €50m in 2024, contingent upon Betflag’s financial performance in [...]