New York-listed social casino operator DoubleDown Interactive has made its first move into the real-money iGaming sector after agreeing a deal to acquire Malta-based operator SuprNation for $35m.

DoubleDown has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire SuprNation, which was established in 2015 and operates online casino brands including Duelz, VoodooDreams and NYspins.

DoubleDown will pay $35m to acquire the business on a cash free and debt free basis, subject to final 2022 financial review.

“We are [...]