This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Evolution
BetConstruct
Delasport

Entain completes acquisition of BetCity in the Netherlands

12th January 2023 2:13 pm GMT

London-listed betting and gaming operator Entain has completed the acquisition of leading Dutch iGaming operator BetCity in a deal which is expected to cost €450m.

Following an announcement last June, Entain has acquired BetEnt (which trades under the BetCity.nl brand) for an initial consideration of €300m, with a balancing payment to be paid once BetCity’s financial performance for 2022 is confirmed.

A further contingent payment will be paid in early 2024, based on 10x BetCity's EBITDA for the financial year 2023, less amounts already paid out. In addition, a final contingent payment of €50m be paid on delivery of synergies and a successful migration to the Entain platform.

On current expectations, the total consideration payable is expected to be €450m. However, dependent on the performance of BetCity, the maximum consideration is capped at €850m.

The combination is expected to deliver €28m of cost synergies, predominantly from technology, content and royalty benefits, by the end of 2026.

“We are pleased to have completed the acquisition of BetCity,” said Entain CEO Jette Nygaard-Andersen. “The combination of BetCity’s local expertise and strong brand, alongside Entain’s global scale and market-leading platform provides customers with an enriched and broader offering of engaging products, fresh content and new experiences.

“This transaction further underpins our growth strategy of operating in, and expanding further into, attractive regulated markets. We look forward to working with Melvin and the BetCity team as we execute on the significant opportunities in the Dutch market.”

The initial consideration has been funded from the proceeds of Entain’s re-financing last October and existing cash resources.

Shares in Entain plc (LSE:ENT) were trading 0.92 per cent higher at 1,478.50 pence per share in London earlier Thursday.

Related Tags
BetCity.nl Casino Entain iGaming Netherlands Slots Sports Betting
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

ASA raps Ladbrokes for Twitter ad

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Red Tiger, Play’n GO, Inspired and more

Future Anthem appoints Laura Bird as finance chief

Greentube launches in Ontario with Entain brands

Entain completes acquisition of Croatia’s SuperSport

Entain secures online poker and gaming licences in Germany

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Relax Gaming, Betsoft Gaming and more

Relax Gaming expands in Spain with Gran Madrid Casino

Light & Wonder to integrate HungryBear’s Slot Masters game

Western Australia terminates WA TAB sale process

Sportsbet and bet365 to be audited for AML compliance in Australia

Retail therapy: rebooting the betting shop for the digital age

Entain reveals effectiveness of safer gaming programme

Entain benefits from strong retail performance in Q3

MGM Resorts names Gary Fritz as president of Interactive

Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Amusnet
BRAGG Gaming
Yggdrasil
Clarion
Evolution
BetConstruct
Delasport