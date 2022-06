London-listed betting and gaming operator Entain is set to acquire a leading position in the Netherlands with the acquisition of locally licensed operator BetEnt.

BetEnt operates the BetCity.nl brand in the Netherlands under a licence issued in October 2021 when the regulated Dutch iGaming market opened, with the operator claiming a 20 per cent share of the market during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Entain withdrew its brands from the market last October to comply with the [...]