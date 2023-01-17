This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

SkillOnNet invests in casino games developer Peter & Sons

17th January 2023 8:47 am GMT
iGaming operator and platform supplier SkillOnNet has made a strategic investment in independent game studio Peter & Sons (P&S).

The investment will allow Peter & Sons to significantly grow its teams in Barcelona (Spain) and Yerevan (Armenia), and expand its promotional and gamification tools for operators.

Peter & Sons has already developed more than 20 casino games as part of Relax Gaming’s Silver Bullet and Yggdrasil's YG Masters programmes.

“Our new partnership will allow P&S to extend its reach and allow tier 1 operators to enjoy the studio’s best-performing games, such as Johnan Legendarian, MonsterBlox and The Legend of Musashi,” said SkillOnNet senior vice president of corporate development Maor Nutkevitch. “We’re delighted to be working with such a rising star within the game studio community.”

SkillOnNet provides the iGaming technology behind brands such as PlayOJO, DrückGlück and Genting Casino.

“This joint venture will allow us to speed-up our growth and extend our fantastic and innovative games to industry-leading operators and their players,” said Peter & Sons co-founder Mitri Wiberg. “We are delighted to be working with SkillOnNet, whose status as a major global operator will help us to enhance the reach of our quality games to an even wider audience.”

