Super Group sells Digital Gaming Corp’s B2B division to Games Global

New York-listed Super Group has agreed to sell the non-core B2B assets of recently acquired Digital Gaming Corporation (DGC) to Isle of Man-based supplier Games Global.

DGC operates the Betway brand in the United States, and will look to complete the sale during the second half of the year, subject to receiving certain regulatory approvals in the US.

DGC’s B2B division is currently licensed and operating in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan and Connecticut.

“Disposing of DGC’s B2B division makes commercial sense and will allow us to continue to focus solely on our B2C growth in the United States,” said Super Group CEO Neal Menashe. “We have been using Games Global’s award-winning content for many years and we are very confident the DGC B2B division will be in great hands. We wish them all the best.”

Games Global CEO Walter Bugno commented: “The acquisition of DGC B2B is an extremely exciting opportunity, accelerating Games Global’s entry into the rapidly growing US iGaming market.

“Such a positive move will enable us to access some of the best operators in the sector and provide a fantastic platform from which to leverage our portfolio of over 50 partner studios, more than 3,000 proprietary games and a record-breaking progressive jackpot network, including Mega Moolah and Wow Pot, which have paid out over 1.5 billion euros since inception.”

Shares in Super Group Ltd (NYSE:SGHC) closed 4.05 per cent higher at $3.60 per share in New York Monday.