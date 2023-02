London-listed gaming supplier Playtech will take a stake in Canada’s NorthStar Gaming as part of an extension of their commercial arrangements.

Playtech will invest CAD$12.25m (€8.4m) in NorthStar Gaming by way of a convertible debenture that will convert into equity and warrants in connection with NorthStar's proposed reverse takeover of Baden Resources.

This will give Playtech a 16 per cent stake in the Ontario-licensed online gaming business and an option to increase this stake to more than [...]