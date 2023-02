Penn Entertainment has taken full ownership of Barstool Sports for a consideration of approximately $388m.

Having previously acquired a 36 per cent stake in Barstool Sports in February 2020, Penn completed its acquisition of the remaining 64 per cent shareholding on Friday, February 17.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Barstool Sports fully into the PENN Entertainment family,” said PENN Entertainment CEO and President, Jay Snowden. “Barstool is a proven, powerful media brand with an authentic voice [...]