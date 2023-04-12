IMG Arena completes acquisition of Leap Gaming

IMG Arena has further expanded its gaming offering after completing the acquisition of virtual sports provider Leap Gaming.

IMG Arena will combine Leap’s 3-D motion capture technology and products with official IP from its roster of rightsholder clients to unlock new revenue streams and provide sportsbook operators and their customers with an enhanced portfolio of engaging and varied content.

“The addition of Leap Gaming to our sports betting content portfolio will enable us to enhance our offer to sportsbooks and lead the way in shaping the future of sports betting entertainment,” said Freddie Longe, President of IMG Arena. “We are looking forward to unlocking even more revenue streams and forms of fan engagement for our clients.”

IMG Arena takes full ownership of Leap in a deal valuing the business at €14 million, having previously been its second largest shareholder. The acquisition was agreed in December.

Former Leap Gaming CEO Yariv Lissauer will join IMG Arena as senior director and general manager, with more than 50 of his Leap colleagues also joining the company.

“We are delighted to officially become part of IMG Arena, which has been a stakeholder in, and great partner to Leap for the last four years,” said Lissauer. “We are excited about the culture, product and technology synergies between our companies and teams, and the new opportunities that will arise from combining them.”