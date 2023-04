Yahoo has acquired its own sports betting capabilities with the acquisition of US sports betting operator Wagr.

Yahoo said that the acquisition augments and accelerates Yahoo Sports’ vision to create and deliver the most compelling fantasy and gaming products.

Wagr will be fully integrated into Yahoo Sports, giving the company a peer-to-peer sports betting app that is currently licensed in Tennessee.

Wagr allows players to best against one another but at set odds, with the business charging a [...]