PointsBet has entered into a binding agreement to sell its betting and iGaming business in the United States to Fanatics.

The US$150 million transaction includes PointsBet’s iGaming, sports betting and advance deposit wagering operations in the United States, Banach Technology, as well as access to the source code of the company’s proprietary technology.

Following the sale, PointsBet will retain its business in Australia and Canada and will continue to have access to Banach technology assets under a royalty-free [...]