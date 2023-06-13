OpenBet acquires responsible gaming specialist Neccton

Endeavor-owned sports betting technology provider OpenBet is expanding its responsible gaming capabilities with the acquisition of Neccton.

The acquisition combines OpenBet’s sports betting technology with cloud and AI capabilities to protect players, operators and regulators.

For over 15 years, Vienna-based Neccton has been developing software and services for the gaming sector under the leadership of Dr Michael Auer and Andreas Schneeberger.

Dr Auer is widely regarded as one of the world’s leading authorities in academic responsible gaming research, while Schneeberger is a renowned expert in cognitive science, AI, and machine learning.

“Since the birth of online sports betting, OpenBet has been at the forefront of creating compelling and safe entertainment experiences built on solid technology foundations,” said OpenBet CEO Jordan Levin. “We thrive on solving the most complex challenges our industry presents, and OpenBet’s acquisition of Neccton takes our commitment to player protection and AML to the next level.

“Every CEO and regulator knows that player protection and AML capabilities need game-changing services like Neccton to deliver break-through ethical and fiscal solutions for our rapidly expanding industry. In 2022 alone, the industry saw record fines of more than $250 million for responsible gaming, AML, and compliance failures. Michael, Andreas, and the Neccton team are working at the intersection of data science and cloud-based artificial intelligence to research and solve this global challenge.”

Commenting on the acquisition, Dr Auer said: “We have always held the belief that many of the world’s biggest problems can be solved through a potent combination of scientific research and advanced software. It’s an existential imperative for our industry.

“Our vision is to have Neccton technology deployed by the industry’s leading brands and shaping regulatory standards. With its 25-year track record, high compliance standards, and position as a leading partner for World Lottery Association members, there is no better partner than OpenBet to help us achieve that.”