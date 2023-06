Shareholders in PointsBet Holdings have voted overwhelmingly in favour of selling its US operations to Fanatics Betting and Gaming for US$225 million.

At the company’s Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) earlier today, 99.16 per cent (equivalent to 195,567,388 votes) of PointsBet’s shareholders voted in favour of the proposed sale to Fanatics.

The successful vote comes after PointsBet’s board had unanimously recommended selling its US business following an improved bid from Fanatics earlier this week, with DraftKings unable to [...]