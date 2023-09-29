This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Playtech confirms bidding for Planetwin365 parent

29th September 2023 12:38 pm GMT
London-listed gaming operator and supplier Playtech has confirmed an interest in acquiring Malta-headquartered SKS365.

Playtech confirmed on Friday that it is one of a number of companies that have expressed an interest in acquiring the retail and online betting and gaming operator, best known for its Planetwin365 brand in Italy.

The statement was in response to media reports naming the company as a potential bidder for SKS365, with Flutter Entertainment also named as a bidder.

Flutter Entertainment’s bid, if confirmed, would follow the company’s recent acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in Serbian sports betting and gaming operator MaxBet. Flutter paid an initial €141 million for that stake.

Sky News has reported a low-end estimate of around €580 million for SKS365 Malta Holdings, quoting city sources.

Playtech owns leading Italian operator Snaitech and Flutter Entertainment owns rival Sisal.

Shares in Playtech plc. (LSE:PTEC) were trading 0.57 per cent lower at 451.40 pence per share in London Friday afternoon, while shares in Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were trading 1.03 per cent lower at 13,415.00 pence per share.

