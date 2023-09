Flutter Entertainment has acquired an initial 51 per cent stake in Serbian sports betting and gaming operator MaxBet.

Flutter will acquire the majority stake for €141m on a debt and cash free basis, with a further payment to be made if MaxBet exceeds its expected financial performance in 2023.

Flutter also has the opportunity to acquire the remaining 49 per cent stake in 2029 on similar terms.

“I am excited to announce the addition of MaxBet to the [...]