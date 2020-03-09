Paf acquires Swedish rival Mandalorian Technologies

Åland-based charitable gaming operator Paf has expanded its presence in Sweden with the acquisition of licensed iGaming operator Mandalorian Technologies.

Mandalorian Technologies operates the No Account Casino, No Account Bet and Prank Casino brands, and has been acquired by Paf for an undisclosed amount. The operator has a team of around 20 employees in Malta.

“We have been following Mandalorian Technologies closely for almost a year and we are impressed by the company,” said Paf CEO Christer Fahlstedt. “This is a company that did not exist two years ago and their journey has been fantastic.”

“The acquisition of Mandalorian Technologies is a clear signal of Paf’s long-term ambition to be a leader in the Swedish licensed market.”

Paf noted that Mandalorian Technologies had implemented Paf’s policies for anti-money laundering (AML) and responsible gaming measure at the end of last September.

“That has been a crucial test for us, to see if they can successfully compete in a tightly regulated market and at the same time stay at the forefront when it comes to responsibility,” continued Fahlstedt. “We are very impressed by the team and we are convinced that Paf and Mandalorian Technologies have a lot to learn from each other and we will complement each other very well.”