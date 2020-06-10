XLMedia prepares sale of Finnish casino assets

London-listed digital marketing specialist XLMedia is looking to sell its Finland-facing casino assets, among other websites, as the company focuses its resources on regulated and high-growth markets.

XLMedia has appointed Akur Capital to manage the sale process and will use any proceeds to expediate its growth strategy through acquisition and product development.

The decision to sell the assets follow the recent review and rationalisation of the business, which is expected to deliver annualised cost savings of more [...]