Stockholm-listed casino supplier NetEnt has reported record revenue and earnings for the second quarter of this year, buoyed by the continuing strong performance of Red Tiger and growth in the United States.

NetEnt’s second quarter revenue climbed 36.5 per cent year-on-year to SEK573m (approx. €55m), or by 15 per cent on a proforma basis when including Red Tiger in the prior year period.

Total operating expenses in the second quarter amounted to SEK379m, an increase of 31.1 [...]